Many people watching the Platinum Jubilee concert outside of Buckingham Palace were surprised to see her Majesty open proceedings with help from Paddington Bear.

In the sketch, the Queen can be seen having tea with Michael Bond's creation. He offers her a marmalade sandwich from his hat, before she reveals - to his surprise - that she carries one in her handbag.

"For later!"

The Queen's handbags are handmade in this factory in Walsall

The clip has gone viral on social media. But what you may not know is that the handbag itself was actually made in the Midlands.

Launer, the company behind the bags, is based in Walsall in the West Midlands.

Gary Barnes, who managers the Launer factory, said seeing the Queen with a bag was a 'thrill'

Play Brightcove video

Gary Barnes, manager of the Launer factory in Walsall said that making the Queen's bags was a source of incredible pride for the company.

"Every time you see her Majesty carrying one of our bags, it's a thrill. It's just something you can't explain - because you know your workers have been working on that."

"It's a real thrill."

But when it came to what the Queen actually keeps in her bag, Mr Barnes seemed unsure - or at least, not willing to divulge.

"I presume her Majesty puts in the same things as any other lady," he told ITV News Central.

"It's hard to know to be honest," he said, laughing.

