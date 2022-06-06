In pictures: How the Midlands celebrated the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend weren't just limited to London, and the Midlands turned out in style to mark the occasion.

We've collected some of the best photos, and videos, from across the region as people came together on the 70th anniversary of the Queen's ascension to the throne.

Revellers gathered in Birmingham's Victoria Square Credit: BPM

Revellers gathered in Birmingham's Victoria Square, where there was live music and food and drink stalls.

People waved Union Jacks as local artists took to the stage at Victoria Square Credit: BPM

Birmingham's Victoria Square hosted events across the jubilee weekend - although celebrations were cancelled due to rain on Sunday.

Lichfield Cathedral lit in Union Jack colours as a beacon is lit Credit: ITV

Lichfield Cathedral was bathed in red, white, and blue light as a beacon was lit - one of hundreds across the region. There was also a service of thanksgiving for the Queen.

A beacon was also lit at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham Credit: ITV

A beacon was also lit at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital in Birmingham. The tradition of beacon-lighting to mark Royal events goes back hundreds of years.

It wasn't just humans who got involved in festivities - these chimpanzees at Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire were treated with a giant, union jack 'cake' made out of soaked pellets and porridge.

In Leicester, charity Help the Homeless organised a party for homeless people in the city.

Speaking to ITV News Central, the Founder of Help the Homeless, Arif Voraji said: "Sometimes the homeless community are forgotten when it comes to things like this, they don't have street parties to go to, so for them it's an opportunity to relax or put their feet up for a little while."

Leicestershire's Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Colonel Richard Hurwood, lit a beacon at the Swaminarayan Temple in the city to mark the Queen's Jubilee.

Whilst street parties were also held in the city and across the county.

Credit: Nutkhuts Wedding Party

Students from the George Dixon Academy in Birmingham took part in the Jubilee pageant in London yesterday, which was attended by members of the Royal family.

While Midland Langar hosted a street party at Carrs Lane Centre in Birmingham as part of the 'Big Jubilee Lunch' on Sunday.