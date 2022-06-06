Johnny Depp has been spotted in Birmingham as he continues a string of surprise tour dates with Jeff Beck.

The Hollywood actor has been seen in Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and even at a wildlife centre in Kent over recent weeks.

His appearances come after his lawsuit against Amber Heard came to a close in the US.

Mr Depp recently won against his ex-wife after a jury found her 2018 article in the Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, to be defamatory.

Mr Beck is playing a concert at Symphony Hall in Birmingham tonight - and it is thought the Hollywood star will be joining him.

A widely circulated picture purports to show Mr Depp at Varanasi restaurant on Birmingham's Broad Street.

Fans shared footage and photos of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at the Indian restaurant, which is close to Symphony Hall.

It was also rumoured he was spotted at the Park Hall Hotel and Spa in Wolverhampton on Monday morning.

Many social media users in Birmingham are clearly keen to catch a glimpse of Mr Depp.

'Serious question. How do I find Johnny Depp tomorrow in Birmingham?' wrote one user on Twitter.

However, not everyone is as pleased, after the highly publicised trial saw some disturbing details about Johnny Depp's behaviour in his marriage come to light.

"He is not welcome in Birmingham," wrote one.

