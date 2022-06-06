Johnny Depp has performed at the Symphony Hall in Birmingham this evening, as he continues his surprise UK tour with Jeff Beck.

Fans spotted him leaving The Grand Hotel in the city just before 3pm today. Some people had been waiting since 9:30am this morning to see him.

The Hollywood actor has been seen in Newcastle, Sheffield, Manchester and even at a wildlife centre in Kent over recent weeks.

His appearances come after his lawsuit against Amber Heard came to a close in the US.

Mr Depp recently won against his ex-wife after a jury found her 2018 article in the Washington Post, about her experiences as a survivor of domestic abuse, to be defamatory.