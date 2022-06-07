Is this the most expensive fuel in the UK?

For the first time, fuel prices here in the Midlands are costing drivers more than two pounds a litre.

At the service station at Junction One of the M6 for Rugby, those needing to fill up today are paying an eye-watering 202.9p for petrol, and 204.9p for diesel.

And that is 5p higher than it was just two days ago.

Nationwide, over the weekend, figures from Experian Catalist show that prices rose by almost 6p per litre on the forecourts.

It means petrol reached an average of 177.9p, and diesel an average of 185p, a litre.

Both are the highest on record.

For those who rely on their cars for business, such as taxi drivers and delivery workers, soaring fuel prices like this are crippling.

The extra pressure is devastating for charities, too.

Before the pandemic, the Blood Bike service in South Derbyshire paid around £1,100 a year for fuel.

They told ITV News Central that has now tripled.

In March, the government announced a temporary 5p cut to fuel duty for 12 months, in a bid to help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

But with prices continuing to soar by that much in a matter of days - and with some pumps breaking the £2-a-litre milestone - it's beginning to look a bit like a paper hat in a thunderstorm... it might have done some good in better weather, but offers little comfort as things get worse.