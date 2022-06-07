Two sought after man 'doused in fuel' and set on fire at Dudley petrol station

Two people are being sought by police after a man was "doused in petrol and set on fire" while sitting in his car at a Texaco petrol station in Dudley.

West Midlands Police have now released images of two males they want to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened at the Texaco garage in Himley Road in Brierley Hill, at about 7pm on Thursday.

The 20-year-old victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Releasing images of two male suspects, police named one as 30-year-old Stephen Burden, who has links to Wednesbury in the Black Country.

The West Midlands force said Stephen Burden should not be approached as it issued an appeal about the incident.

A CCTV image of a male suspect believed to be Stephen Burden Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

A CCTV image published by the force shows him wearing a Nike Air sweatshirt.

A second male, pictured wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt, is also being sought in connection with the incident.

Detectives said that if members of the public spot Burden he should not be approached, but people should instead ring 999.

A second male whom police want to trace Credit: West Midlands Police/PA

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson said: "We urgently need to speak to both these men and I would like to appeal to them directly to make contact as soon as possible.

"We have trawled CCTV in the area, spoken to a number of witnesses, and our inquiries are ongoing.

"If anyone has any information about where Burden may be, or has any information on the second suspect, please contact us as soon as possible."