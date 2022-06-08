An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, after two teenagers were found with stab wounds in Smethwick.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Park at around 4pm on Tuesday, June 7.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were found with stab wounds. They are expected to make a full recovery.

West Midlands Police is urging anyone with information to come forward.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Two people have been arrested after a stabbing at Victoria Park in Smethwick this afternoon.

"We were called just after 4.10 pm today and found two boys, aged 16 and 15, had suffered injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening."An 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and will be questioned in due course."