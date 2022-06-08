The families of two men who died after drowning in a toxic tank full of pig feed in Leicestershire have spoken of their "unbearable” pain.

Nathan Walker, 19, and Gavin Rawson, 35, died in December 2016 at Greenfeeds Limited in Normanton.

The two workers had got into difficulty during the cleaning out of a tanker containing semi-liquid pig feed.

Their employer, Greenfeeds Ltd, have now been found guilty of the men’s deaths by corporate manslaughter.

Investigations found the Leicestershire company had inadequate health and safety procedures that led to the men’s deaths.

The verdict into Nathan's and Gavin's deaths was reached following the conclusion of a six-week trial against the family-run firm.

The two men died after getting into trouble while cleaning the pig feed tanker Credit: BPM

Speaking after the guilty verdict, both men's families paid loving tributes to their lost sons, saying that 'life will never be the same' for them.

Nathan died just 15 days before the birth of his son, something his family say he "should have been there to see."

'Nathan was so excited about becoming a dad'

They said: "Nathan was only 19 years of age when his life ended through no fault of his own. His son was born 15 days after his death."

"Nathan was so excited about becoming a dad. He should have been here to see his son born. He should be here with his son now.”"The pain we feel in our hearts is still completely unbearable. Life will never be the same for us.

"We wish every day that this had never happened and that he was here right now living his life to the full and loving being a dad, big brother, son and grandson."

Gavin attempted to save Nathan

Gavin's family praised his bravery after he had attempted to save Nathan before he also came into trouble in the tank.

They said: "Although it breaks our hearts, we are so proud of Gavin and what he did that day.

"He did what he always did and went to help someone in need, despite the danger to himself.

"He was our hero and we will always remember him that way."

The family added he was a "kind, loving and thoughtful person" and was "always having fun, making people laugh".

They added: "His character was unique, funny and entertaining. We would call him Mr Chatterbox.

"He would also be often changing his hair style and hair colour and he loved DJing on decks.”

Sentencing against the firm’s managing director, day-to-day business runner and transport manager will take place next week.