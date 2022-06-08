A water park in Stoke-on-Trent has been evacuated after reports of people experiencing eye and throat irritation and nausea.

Stoke-on-Trent Police tweeted to say that 't he majority of individuals have been issued with medical advice and discharged.'

However, they remain outside the water park this evening, alongside Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and West Midlands Ambulance Service, to asses the people still there, who are feeling unwell.

Emergency services were called to Waterworld in Festival Park at around 1:55pm today.

It's been reported that up to eight ambulances and three fire engines, police and an air ambulance were in attendance.

Waterworld has been evacuated in Festival Park in Stoke Credit: BPM Media

One eye-witness said swimmers were made to stand outside as the air ambulance landed behind the Best Western Plus hotel.

Staffordshire Police were called at 2pm today by colleagues from the ambulance service to a report of guests feeling unwell at a waterpark in Etruria.

In a statement, the force said: "Officers are currently at the scene alongside colleagues from the West Midlands Ambulance Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Up to eight ambulances and three fire engines, police and an air ambulance were in attendance in Stoke Credit: Reach PLC

"The building has been evacuated as a precaution.

"A road closure has also been put in place on Festival Way to allow access for the emergency service response vehicles."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We’re currently in attendance at an incident along with police and fire colleagues at Waterworld, Festival Park, Stoke-on-Trent following a call at 1.55pm.

"A number of ambulances and specialist resources are on scene assessing a number of people who are reported to be feeling unwell.

"The public are asked to avoid the area at this time to allow 999 staff to deal with the incident."