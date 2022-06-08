West Midlands Metro services will finally resume tomorrow, after being suspended for over two-and-a-half months.

Tram services were brought to a halt earlier this year in March after cracks were discovered in the bodywork of the trams.

The latest suspension meant trams were not operating for the third time in nine months - which further exasperated people across the region.

Pressure has continued to mount as people questioned whether the trams would be up and running in time for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be hosted in the city centre over the summer.

Play Brightcove video

Are the trams running from Wolverhampton to Birmingham?

It has finally been confirmed that services will resume on Thursday and initially run every 12-15 minutes throughout the day - running between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Bull Street.

This means the trams will not yet travel to Birmingham New Street and beyond.

A spokesman for West Midlands Metro said: "Following the successful testing of the first trams to undergo body panel replacements, we are now able to restore passenger services between Wolverhampton St George’s and Birmingham Bull Street on Thursday June 9.

"The number of repaired trams, along with the new trams which have successfully completed their testing and commissioning, means that we are able to deliver a consistent service."

Some tram services will resume in Birmingham from Thursday June 9

He adds: "Trams may be busy in peak times so customers can check ahead and plan their journey using the heat map on our app and website.

"We continue to work closely with the manufacturer to accelerate the repair programme and, as more trams become available, we will review the service that we are able to provide.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience that our customers have experienced during this time and thank them for their continued patience as we return a robust service across the entire network."