Couple's dream-day wedding at Nottingham hall cancelled with four days' notice

A couple have been told that their dream wedding day booking at a hall in Nottingham, has been cancelled - with just four days' notice.

Melanie Lawson, who is 31, and Danny Moss who is 32 from Calverton, had their big day all booked at Woodborough Hall in Woodborough for the 4th of June. They had been planning their wedding for more than a year.

But they received an email from the venue on the evening of the 31st May, stating it had been cancelled.

It's thought the venue is going into receivership, which the owners say is due to the ongoing effects of Covid and a "difficult trading environment".

Wedding rings Credit: PA

Mr Moss, who works in construction, said:

'I thought she was just pulling my leg at first, and then when I realised I was incredibly heartbroken and shocked about the whole thing.

'It's something sent a lot of your life looking forward to, we had been organising this for over a year and everything was in place, with all the deposits paid for.'I was working away and had to drive as quickly as I could from London, so that we could try get to the registrar office and register for another venue, but it just wasn't possible.

'There were 70 odd guests in the day time and 170 or something in the evening, so it was going to be a big day.'There was not a lot of care from them at all - the first I knew about it was when I got a call from my missus who was crying, and then she said our wedding had been cancelled over email and that the hall had been sold.

'We were just about to sort out the last bits and get the rings ready, then we got than email and everything was just ended. It was gone."

Wedding flowers Credit: ITV News

Ms Lawson and Mr Moss were refunded by the venue a few days after the cancellation.Ms Lawson, who works at Capital One, said the wedding had been '"ruined" by the ordeal. She said:

'I've got to pick up my dress and now I'm not getting married. We had people flying over from Spain and Ireland to a huge wedding, and was given one working day to figure it all out - and no one could do it so we've had to postpone it all.'I've been running round and not sleeping because I was worrying about trying to sort it.

'We feel really led on, we had everything ready, the florist cost a £1,000 alone and we're not getting all that stuff back.'I had my dress and hair, make up, florists, decoration company, photographer all paid for which we have lost money on. We had everything sorted, but now that dream day is ruined.'I think the main point is how heartbreaking it was after more than a year of planning that he [the owner] cancelled on us four days before. We are a young family and they've done this to us.'It's not really about the money, it's more about how we have been let down. We're hoping to rearrange for later in the year, but we are struggling now to find venues with availability and ones that aren't charging too much."The former operators of Woodborough Hall have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson for the Bestwood Lodge Hotel in Arnold confirmed they had taken some wedding bookings from people who had their events cancelled at Woodborough Hall.

