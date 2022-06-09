Play Brightcove video

Watch timelapse video of the school rebuilding

A school in Derby that was destroyed in an arson attack has finally reopened nearly two years later, after a £7 million rebuild.

It comes more than a year after Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School in Mickleover was gutted in a fire in October 2020.

Today, staff and pupils started lessons in their new purpose-built replacement school - and it can now teach almost 300 students there.

Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School ablaze Credit: ITV News Central

The fire at Mickleover’s Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School caused “extensive damage” and saw 12 fire engines and two aerial ladder platforms from across Derbyshire sent to the scene.

It was the third school fire that Derbyshire Fire and Rescue were called to amid a spate of arson attacks, with five more affected by fire since April 2019.

270 children can now be taught here

An 18-year-old boy has been charged with multiple counts of arson and is currently awaiting trial.

CCTV footage at the time showed a person walking towards Ravensdale Infant School and then appearing to run away on the morning of the fire.

One of the newly-rebuilt buildings at the school Credit: Ravensdale Infant and Nursery School

It has prompted Derbyshire's Chief Fire Officer Gavin Tomlinson to call on the government to take action and ensure that all new-build schools have sprinklers fitted.

The school will be holding an official opening event on the 17th June.