Play Brightcove video

Jonathan Brown has been to Age UK Derbyshire to find out what impact it has had on members

A minibus, which is used to transport older, vulnerable people, has been stolen from Age UK Derbyshire's day centre in Bakewell.

The vehicle, which cost £20,000, was taken from the Whitworth Centre where it was being stored. Age UK Derbyshire says it last saw the bus on May 30, 2022.

The charity says some of its most vulnerable users will suffer because of this and that those isolated users, some of whom have dementia, may not be able to leave their homes.

For many it's the only social contact they can have all week.

The bus was stolen from the day care centre in Bakewell Credit: ITV Central

Janet Finney, a service user said: "I look forward to Thursday, because I don't get out at all in the week, so Thursday is my day out.

"When they said the bus had been stolen, it was like, oh dear."

Len Hull uses the bus, he said: "It's very important because I catch the bus, it's just important to get everybody in."

The charity has described the bus as 'invaluable', with special features such as seats that move to accommodate various members and a clamping system to clamp wheelchairs down.

Members at Age UK Derbyshire Credit: ITV Central

Derbyshire Police managed to track the vehicle to South Yorkshire using traffic cameras, but have no further information.

The minibus was paid for by donations, but fundraising won't pay the full cost of a replacement, meaning Age UK Derbyshire needs to find £20,000.

Sarah Smith, the centre manager said: "I don't know how they can sleep at night. Yes, times are hard for all of us at the moment.

"But you don't take from others to provide for yourself."