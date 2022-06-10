A convicted robber who walked out of prison has appeared on a podcast to be interviewed - while still on the run from police.

Greggor Grey, from Birmingham, left HMP Sudbury, near Ashbourne, on May 15, triggering a manhunt.

Derbyshire police warned the public in a statement at the time not to approach the 42-year-old criminal, who is serving a life sentence for robbery.

Now, appearing on The Chop Shop podcast, he takes off his hat and introduces himself, saying: "Right now you've got a man talking to you on the run.

"I'm not hiding from nobody, you understand? My name is Greggor Grey."

Greggor Grey Credit: Derbyshire Police

He says he has been on the run for three weeks and says his actions were "due to some injustice, some heartache...every night I cried myself to sleep...I don't sleep."

He openly admits to the podcast hosts that he was locked up for "robbery."

The Birmingham based Chop Shop podcast is a talk show where the hosts have previously interviewed Birmingham City captain Troy Deeney.

On May 17 after Grey absconded, Derbyshire police said in a statement: "We are appealing for information after a convict absconded from HMP Sudbury.

"Greggor Grey left the open prison yesterday (Sunday 15 May).

"The 42-year-old who is serving a life sentence for robbery is described as Black, 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build.

"He is known to use the aliases of Moses Blake, McGreggor Gray and Marcus Osbourne and has links to the Leicester and Birmingham areas.

If you see Grey, please do not approach him, but contact police immediately."

When asked about this new video they said: "Officers continue to carry out enquiries to locate Greggor Grey who absconded from Sudbury open prison on 15 May.

"Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to contact Derbyshire police immediately and not to approach him."