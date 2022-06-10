American businessman Chris Kirchner has failed to provide proof he can afford to buy Derby County by the 5pm deadline set by the administrators.

In a statement Quantuma said,

“Further to our update yesterday evening and despite the best efforts of the parties, Mr Kirchner, has, as of yet, not provided us with satisfactory evidence that he is in a position to complete the acquisition of The Club albeit he continues to work on this.

“The joint administrators are continuing discussions with other interested parties.

“Contrary to reports in the media today, no interested party has been excluded from these discussions”

Kirchner had tweeted on May 16 that contracts for the deal had been signed and exchanged with the Rams' administrators, Quantuma, subject to the sale of Pride Park.

He also stated that the membership agreement with the EFL was also agreed and he planned to start funding the club from the next week, after the FA has recognised the transfer.

Chris Kirchner (middle) in the stands at Pride Park. Credit: PA Images

It's thought the delay was because of American and also British bank holidays but even after they passed, there was just silence.

Chris Kirchner was named as preferred bidder to take the club out of administration on 6 April.

Speaking to ITV Central today, fans said they are frustrated and angry that the deal wasn't done or dragged on as long as it did.

Play Brightcove video

Where does this leave Derby County now?The club were relegated from the Championship to League One at the end of the past season after finishing 23rd.

Despite a hard push from Wayne Rooney's side towards the end of the season, it wasn't enough to get them to safety.

Off the field, the club still has others who are interested in purchasing the club.

There may be hope for the Rams according to one financial expert.

Kieran Maguire feels as though it's unlikely Derby County will be liquidated as there are other interested buyers.