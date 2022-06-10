Play Brightcove video

Pranksters adding detergent to the water in public fountains are creating mountains of white foamy bubbles, but causing local councils a financial headache.

Detergent was added to the water surrounding 'The River,' better known by its nickname of 'The Floozie in the Jacuzzi' in Birmingham city centre, just hours after it was opened on 19 May, following seven years of restoration work.

At the time, the city council said it had caused "significant disruption to the plant room which operates the feature".

The detergent has caused significant disruption to the plant room which operates the feature Credit: Birmingham City Council

The City Council also said it was "likely to cost the people of Birmingham thousands of pounds," although they weren't able to provide an exact figure.

Today, they have said more issues have been found.

"The council is investigating further issues identified in The River’s pipe work system which have occurred as a result of the incident on 19 May, shortly after its official reopening, which did much more than turn it into a "bubble bath".

The bubbles in Coventry city centre Credit: Coventry City Council

Now, Coventry City Council says they are facing a bill of £3,000 after washing-up liquid was added to the fountains in the Upper Precinct.

They say their costs stem from flushing the tanks, refilling them with fresh water, and getting the water running again.

"It might look funny. But this stops children being able to play and makes the surface slippery for older people and for anyone unsteady on their feet."

The fountains in Coventry unaffected by bubbles Credit: Coventry City Council

In Birmingham, the council is racing to get 'The Floozie', the centre piece of Birmingham's Victoria Square, ready for the Commonwealth Games in the city in fewer than 50 days' time.

They say: "All parties - including the contractor and team of specialists - understand the high importance of The River water feature being returned to working order as soon as possible.

"They are all working longer hours and weekends where possible to achieve the solution. Further updates will be provided in due course."

West Midlands Police have confirmed they are looking into the incident.

The fountain was out of action during the celebrations in Victoria Square to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, which claimed to be the largest outside London.