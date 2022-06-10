Passengers flying out of Birmingham airport this morning faced significant disruption as a number of flights were delayed and cancelled.

EasyJet flights both to destinations within the UK and to Europe were cancelled, whilst travellers flying on a number of different airways are experiencing delays - with some looking at extra waiting times of over two hours.

Pictures posted to social media showed queues of people waiting to get in to the airport, although multiple users said staff were being helpful and queues were moving, albeit slowly.

One user says that a security queue is set to last "an hour or two".

A photo posted to Twitter shows a long line of people trying to get into the airport from outside.

Another described the situation as 'horrific'.

Birmingham Airport has yet to release a statement on the latest delays.

What's happening at UK airports?

People have experienced significant issues when travelling through a number of airports in the UK over recent months.

At Birmingham, people have had issues collecting bags over the past few weeks, and there have been complaints of long security check-in times.

