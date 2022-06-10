Play Brightcove video

BPM Media

An alpaca was recently spotted trotting down Birmingham's bustling Soho Road.

Traffic on the bustling street came to a standstill on 2 June as drivers couldn't believe their eyes.

People did try to guide the animal to safety but it can be seen on the video galloping down the centre of the road.

Those sharing the video all believed the animal was a llama - in fact it's an alpaca, and these are the differences between the two.

What is the difference between an alpaca and a llama?

They've both been used to transport people and goods for years, and kept for their fleeces, according to Brittanica. They're both found in Peru and Bolivia in South America but there are some key differences.

1. Size. Alpacas are smaller than llamas.

2. Faces. Alpacas have small, blunt faces with short ears, while llamas have more-elongated faces with banana-sized ears.

3. Hair. Alpacas have shaggy hair that is used for fleece production. Llama hair is coarser.

4. Personality. Alpacas are said to be more timid, and to prefer staying with the herd. Llamas can spit and kick or refuse to move when overloaded with goods.

The RSPCA has been contacted for a comment about the escapee.