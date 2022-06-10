A lorry overturned and spilled fuel across the road, after hitting a low bridge, which has claimed the dubious title of being Britain's 'most bashed bridge'.

The crash happened at around 2am this morning, when the lorry hit the Watling Street bridge on the A5 in Hinckley.

The A5 was closed until 9am in both directions between the M69 near Hinckley and the A47 near Nuneaton while diesel was cleared up. There are no reports of any injuries.

Network Rail described the Watling Street bridge as the 'most-bashed rail bridge' in the financial year 2019 to 2020 as vehicles struck it 25 times.

Between 2020 and 2021 it slipped to sixth in the rankings. These are the most struck bridges in that time frame, according to Network Rail.

1. Coddenham Road Needham Market, Suffolk - 19 strikes2. St John's Street Lichfield, Staffordshire - 18 strikes3. Harlaxton Road Grantham, Lincolnshire - 16 strikes4. Stuntney Road Ely, Cambridgeshire - 15 strikes5. Bromford Road Dudley, West Midlands - 13 strikes6. Watling Street Hinckley, Leicestershire - 11 strikes7. Warminster Road Wilton, Wiltshire - 11 strikes8. Ipswich Road Manningtree, Essex - 10 strikes9. Thames Street Staines-upon-Thames, Surrey - 10 strikes10. Lower Downs Road Wimbledon, London - 10 strikes

All lanes are now open on the A5 but Highways England warn drivers to allow time for delays to clear if travelling in the area.