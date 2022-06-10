A 26-year-old man has denied murdering a mother-of-three who was stabbed todeath in her Nottinghamshire home.

The charges against John Jessop allege he killed 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite on February 25 earlier this year.

Ms Ablewhite was found dead at the address in Hall Lane, Colston Bassett just before 6.30pm on February 26.

The defendant appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday wearing a grey t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.

He spoke only to confirm his name and to deny the single charge of murder.

Remanding Jessop into custody, Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said: "I confirm the trial date of October 17.

"You will obviously be brought to court for that trial."

Jessop, of Sherwood Avenue, Newark, will appear at the same court on August 26.