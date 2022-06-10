An 18-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her newborn baby three years ago.

Paris Mayo, of Ruardean, Gloucestershire, appeared in person at Worcester Crown Court on Friday to deny the charge, which alleges she murdered Stanley Mayo on March 23 2019.

The teenager was arrested on Monday April 4 this year and charged with murder after an inquiry by West Mercia Police.

Officers previously confirmed the charge related to the death of a baby in the Ross-on-Wye area of Herefordshire.

High Court judge Mrs Justice Tipples renewed Mayo’s bail until a trial on a date to be fixed next year.

The trial is expected to last for six weeks.