The Queen's baton relay will finish its tour of the Commonwealth by spending two days travelling around the host city of Birmingham, before appearing at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, 28 July.

A detailed schedule has been published of where you can catch a glimpse as it makes its way through the city.

The baton will have visited in total 180 towns, cities and villages across England - after previously travelling thousands of miles across the world.

At the Opening Ceremony, the message inside it from the Queen will be revealed.

The Queen’s Baton Relay visited the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP), the national sports institute Credit: Birmingham 2022

You can see the full schedule of where and when the baton will pass near you in the Midlands by clicking here and this is the full schedule of where the baton will be on 27 and 28 July as it travels through the city.

Revamped Alexander Stadium

Wednesday, 27 July

The baton will begin its tour of the city at the Botanical Gardens.

It will then take in several parks and open spaces as well as locations such as Sarehole Mill, Birmingham City FC’s St Andrew’s Stadium and the Balti Triangle.

Later on it will arrive in Gas Street Basin where it will be travel down the canal.

It will end the day in Victoria Square where a special celebration event will be staged that evening.

Here are the times in full:

Botanical Gardens: 8am to 8.30am

University of Birmingham: 8.45am to 9am

Victoria Common: 9.20am to 9.55am

Rowheath Pavilion: 9.55am to 10.10am

Cotteridge Park: 10.35am to 11am

Bournville: 11.15am to 11.25am

King’s Heath Park: 12.05pm to 12.20pm

Swanshurst Park: 12.25pm to 12.50pm

Sarehole Mill Museum: 1.10pm to 1.15pm

Bordesley Recreation Ground: 2.45pm to 3.10pm

Adderley Park: 3.10pm to 3.20pm

St Basil’s Milner Court: 3.30pm to 3.40pm

Kingston Hill Local Park: 3.40pm to 3.45pm

Birmingham City Football Club: 3.45pm - 3.50pm

Balti Triangle: 4.10pm to 4.15pm

Small Heath Park: 4.30pm to 5pm

Hurst Street: 5.25pm to 5.45pm

Batonbearer Mural (Navigation Street): 5.45pm to 5.55pm

Mailbox: 5.55pm to 6pm

Gas Street Basin: 6.05pm to 6.10pm

Brindleyplace: 6.10pm to 6.20pm

Centenary Square: 6.20pm to 6.30pm

Victoria Square: 6.45pm to 7.15pm

Thursday, 28 July

The final day of the relay will start at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, weaving its waythrough a number of neighbourhoods.

It will be taking in more parks and open spaces as well as the Jewellery Quarter, which contributed to the creation of the Baton.

Later on it will pass landmarks including the Nishkam Centre in Soho Road, Perry Hall Park, Sutton Coldfield town centre and Aston Villa's home Villa Park.

It will then head on to Aston Hall and from there, it will then be taken into the Alexander Stadium as part of the Opening Ceremony for the Games.

Here are the times in full:

Birmingham Children’s Hospital: 8am to 8.20am

Aston University Campus: 8.20am to 8.30am

Jewellery Quarter: 8.40am to 9am

Nishkam Centre, Soho Road: 9.15am to 9.25am

George’s Park: 9.25am to 9.30am

Perry Hall Park: 9.50am to 10.20am

Sutton Town Centre: 11.15am to 12.05pm

New Hall Valley Country Park: 12.05pm to 12.30pm

Pype Hayes Park: 12.30pm to 1.10pm

Aston Villa Football Club: 1.10pm to 1.20pm

Aston Hall: 1.20pm to 2pm

What is the Queen's Baton?

The baton contains a message from the Queen to be read aloud at the Games’ opening ceremony.

It will have taken 294 days and trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth by the time the final mile has been completed at the end of July.

Thousands of Baton bearers will be taking turns along the journey – between 40 and 130 each day of the route – through England.

Cllr Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is agreat way for people from all parts of Birmingham city to embrace our status as Proud HostCity for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We’ve been watching with excitement as the Baton makes its way across theCommonwealth, planning and preparing, so when it comes to Birmingham, we will show how bold and vibrant our city is – giving people a sneak preview of our warmth and hospitality before the Games get underway.

“Through initiatives such as our Celebrating Communities fund for projects in every ward ofthe city, we are providing plenty of ways for people to get involved with Birmingham 2022,but I’d urge everyone to check out the schedule for the Birmingham leg of the Relay.

"Find a place to cheer our inspirational Batonbearers on, and get involved in this fantastic way you can be a part of the Games.”