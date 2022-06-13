A 12-week-old puppy was forced to undergo emergency surgery after swallowing 20 coins from its owner's purse.

Vet charity the PDSA said the owner of Daisy, a Bichon Frise cross, became concerned after she started vomiting and had stopped eating.

Daisy was examined and vets could see her stomach was causing her pain, raising suspicions of a blockage, so she was sedated and X-rayed.

X-ray images showed the animal had swallowed a number of coins – 13 1ps, three 5ps, two 20ps and two £1 coins.

Daisy’s owner Ivana, a mother-of-two from Derby, said: "I couldn’t believe it when PDSA rang to tell me Daisy had swallowed so many coins.

The puppy had swallowed a number of coins – 13 1ps, three 5ps, two 20ps and two £1 coins Credit: PDSA/PA

"My purse had been missing and we’d searched high and low for it, not thinking it was Daisy who was the culprit who ran off with it.

"I had no idea a puppy would even eat this sort of thing and we were all beside ourselves with worry and so scared we might lose her.

"My four-year-old daughter is best friends with Daisy and she was very upset."

The PDSA said the operation was a success and Daisy was able to go home with painkillers and antibiotics the following day.

Vet nurse Sally Frith, who works at Derby PDSA Pet Hospital, said: "Daisy has broken a new record - we couldn’t believe the number of coins she’d managed to eat, especially for such a tiny puppy.

"The coins had been causing a blockage which, if left, could have been fatal so it’s a good job her owner brought her in to PDSA when she did.

"Daisy has been back for check-ups and we’re pleased she’s recovering and healing well."