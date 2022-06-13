One of the competitors in the gruelling Ironman Staffordshire race has died, organisers have confirmed.

The race involved a 1.2-mile reservoir swim at Chasewater Country Park, a 56-mile bike ride around Staffordshire, and a 13.1-mile run alongside the River Sow and into Stafford town centre.

But the competitor - who has not been named - was taken ill during the swim and pronounced dead in hospital.

The 1.2-mile (1.9km) swim at Chasewater was the first of the three disciplines.

In a statement, IRONMAN England said: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at IRONMAN 70.3 Staffordshire.

"During the swim portion of the race, safety personnel were alerted to an athlete requiring immediate medical attention."

IRONMAN England added: "The athlete was attended to by the on-site medical team before being transported to a nearby hospital where the athlete sadly passed.

"We share our greatest sympathy with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

"We thank the safety personnel and medical staff who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."

Almost 3,000 athletes from 55 countries took part in yesterday's race.