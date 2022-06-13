Park reopens in Derbyshire following discovery of body of a man

A park in Derbyshire was closed in the early hours of Monday after the body of a man was found.

Locals reported a strong police presence in and around Eureka Park in Swandlincote as the incident was dealt with. Officers say the death is not being treated as suspicious and the man has been identified.

His family have been told.

The body was found in the early hours of this morning Credit: Ashley Kirk

A local resident reported seeing a white sheet covering something on the ground and multiple police officers as they walked near the park just off Midland Road at around 6.30am today, 13 June.

The park is popular with local people, who come to use its junior football pitches and a crazy golf course.

Police have since left the scene and the park is open to visitors.