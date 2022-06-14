A speeding driver who hit and killed a pensioner before fleeing the scene has been jailed.

Amaan Isa, who was banned from driving at the time, struck 80-year-old Irshad Begum as she tried to cross Washwood Heath Road on 5 April this year.

He then drove off in the VW Golf before abandoning the vehicle in a car park around half-a- mile away.

Witnesses - including an off duty PC - believed Isa was travelling well in excess of the 30mph speed limit on the Birmingham route.

Isa handed himself into a police station later the same day. He believed he was travelling at around 40mph and panicked after hitting the pedestrian.

Irshad Begum, 80, was killed in April Credit: West Midlands Police

The 28-year-old from Erdington, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, being behind the wheel while disqualified and having no insurance. He was jailed for six years and eight months at Birmingham Crown Court earlier today.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit, said, "Isa knew he had struck a pedestrian at speed but rather than stop and try to help, he fled the area as quick as possible.

"He must have felt a huge amount of guilt and at least by handing himself in, and accepting his actions, he has saved Mrs Begum's family further prolonged pain.”

