An ex-police officer who posted racist WhatsApp memes mocking the death of George Floyd has been jailed for 20 weeks.

James Watts was serving with West Mercia Police in 2020 when he shared the "grossly offensive" material in a group chat which included former colleagues at a Warwickshire prison.

The 31-year-old was charged with 10 counts of sending grossly offensive messages and sentenced today at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

One of the offensive messages included mocking Mr Floyd - who died on May 25, 2020, after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck, as Mr Floyd repeatedly said he couldn't breathe.

It comes after a police inquiry into 10 memes posted in May and June 2020, including one featuring a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing.

Other memes posted by Watts, who accepted in police interviews that the messages were racist in nature, featured images of a kneeling mat and a monkey.

James Watts served with West Mercia Police Credit: PA

Another message, which was found after a Twitter user claimed a serving policeman had posted racist memes, mocked a line in the movie Jaws.

Watts, of Castle Bromwich, Birmingham, pleaded guilty on 13 May to 10 counts of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message by a public communication network.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) announced in April this year that charges had been brought against Watts under the Communications Act 2003.

The police watchdog said in a statement announcing the charges: "Our investigation began in June 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police after intelligence was received by the force."

They also confirmed Watts was "serving West Mercia Police officers at the time of the alleged offences".

ITV News Central has contacted West Mercia Police for a comment.