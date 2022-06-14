England have beaten New Zealand by five wickets to secure a 2-0 lead in a nail-biting cricket Test series at Trent Bridge.Cricket fans were treated to the freebies of a lifetime, as they watched Jonny Bairstow bat England's second-fastest ever Test century - coming within a whisker of smashing the record.

Nottingham had offered up tickets free of charge for the final day of the series.

The first three days had been sold out, but tickets were offered free on day five after Tent Bridge saw a reduced crowd on Monday.

England fans were treated to an astonishing chase to break a major record, when all hopes of a victory over New Zealand fell to captain Ben Stokes and Bairstow as the second LV= Insurance Test entered a gripping final chapter.

Spectators celebrate after England's Jonny Bairstow hits a six Credit: PA

New Zealand had been bowled out in the morning for 284, leaving the hosts with a formidable winning target of 299 in 72 overs.

The crowds went wild as Bairstow closed in on the record at the Second LV= Insurance Test Series.

He ultimately batted his way to the second-fastest Test century by an England player - only narrowly failing to break a 120-year-old record as he did so.

The Yorkshireman reached three figures in only 77 balls, just one more delivery than it took Gilbert Jessop against Australia in 1902.

Bairstow was eventually out for 136 from 92 balls, with Stokes ending with 75 not out to lead the side to victory.

