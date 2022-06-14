Police are investigating reports of a double stabbing in Coalville in Leicestershire last night after two men were found injured. The road was closed just after 8.30pm as officers and medics from East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene.Both men, who police say were "believed" to have been stabbed were rushed to hospital for treatment. One remains in hospital today and is said to be in a "serious but stable" condition. The second man has been discharged, Leicestershire Police has confirmed.

Long Lane, which is off Broom Leys Road, has reopened this morning, although areas are still cordoned off. No arrests have been made at this stage.

Police positioned near the incident area this morning. Credit: BPM

Meanwhile, nearby residents say they are "shocked" to learn about the incident. One unnamed Long Lane resident described it as "pretty shocking, bad."

"Yeah, it was pretty bad. My neighbour came to help and it was pretty dreadful and horrific."A woman who was picking up her prescription this morning added, “It’s terrible. A stabbing, everyone’s carrying these days because they’re afraid."It’s a shock to see this and so sad. It’s not a secret people are carrying weapons these days but it is the culture."

Police are urging people to come forward, as it is believed the incident occurred when it was light outside and a number of people were in the area at the time. "If you were in the area of Long Lane and Broom Leys Road - between 8-9pm, and have any information regarding the incident, please come forward," said Detective Inspector Esther Scott of Leicestershire Police

"Similarly, anyone driving in the area, please check your dashcam footage and contact police if you have anything that could assist with our enquires."

