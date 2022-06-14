A man who raped and then blackmailed a woman with naked photos of her has been jailed.

Carlos Fletcher also tried to rape a 14-year-old girl and was given a twelve year sentence by a Judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

He was convicted after both victims contacted West Midlands police and worked with officers to build a case against him.

The first girl reported in the autumn of 2020 that Fletcher had forced her to engage in sexual activities with him, and had then asked for explicit images of her.

A second girl, who was around 20-years-old when he raped her, said Fletcher then asked for naked images and threatened to share them unless she gave him money.

Carlos Fletcher was jailed for 12 years Credit: West Midlands Police

He denied charges against him but was convicted on 9th of April on five counts and sentenced earlier this month to twelve years in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Detective Constable David Powles said: "The bravery of these two women, in coming to us and being able to tell us what happened to them, has been vital in this case.

"We have been able to support them throughout the investigation, legal hearings and as they provided the court with their testimonies."

He continued: "And it has resulted in Fletcher being put behind bars for many years, preventing him from preying on any other women.

"We hope his conviction and jailing will now help these two courageous women in their recovery from their awful ordeals."

