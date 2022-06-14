Rapist jailed for 12 years for charges including attempted rape of a child
A man who raped and then blackmailed a woman with naked photos of her has been jailed.
Carlos Fletcher also tried to rape a 14-year-old girl and was given a twelve year sentence by a Judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
He was convicted after both victims contacted West Midlands police and worked with officers to build a case against him.
The first girl reported in the autumn of 2020 that Fletcher had forced her to engage in sexual activities with him, and had then asked for explicit images of her.
A second girl, who was around 20-years-old when he raped her, said Fletcher then asked for naked images and threatened to share them unless she gave him money.
He denied charges against him but was convicted on 9th of April on five counts and sentenced earlier this month to twelve years in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Detective Constable David Powles said: "The bravery of these two women, in coming to us and being able to tell us what happened to them, has been vital in this case.
"We have been able to support them throughout the investigation, legal hearings and as they provided the court with their testimonies."
He continued: "And it has resulted in Fletcher being put behind bars for many years, preventing him from preying on any other women.
"We hope his conviction and jailing will now help these two courageous women in their recovery from their awful ordeals."
If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting:
West Midlands Police - Have specially trained officers who will listen to you and treat you with sensitivity and compassion, click here
Voluntary organisations, such as Rape Crisis, Women's Aid, Victim Support, The Survivors Trust or Male Survivors Partnership.
24-hour freephone National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247.
The Rape Crisis national freephone helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12 to 2.30pm and 7 to 9.30pm every day of the year).
A hospital accident and emergency (A&E) department. A doctor or practice nurse at your GP surgery.
A genitourinary medicine (GUM) or sexual health clinic, a contraceptive clinic, young people's service.
Call NHS 111 or get help from 111 online, the police, or dial 101. In an emergency, dial 999