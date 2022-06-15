Play Brightcove video

The search for the best fundraiser in the Midlands has been launched to find someone who can represent the region in the Pride of Britain awards event.

The awards are back to celebrate unsung heroes and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Every year we select someone to represent our region in the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

At ITV Central, we are looking to celebrate ITV Regional Fundraisers and name one of them the National Fundraiser of the Year for 2022.

They could be loyal supporters of our cherished charities and good causes, or perhaps they're someone who dug deep during this year's pandemic crisis to help out their local community. Whoever they are, we want to hear about them.

It could be someone like Sally Anderson from Leicestershire, who was crowned Central's Fundraiser of the Year last year.

Ten years ago she set up her own charity called Gems to pay tribute to four close friends that she supported through cancer treatment.

Sally Anderson from Leicestershire was chosen to represent the East Midlands at the Pride of Britain awards in 2021. Credit: ITV Central

Three of them died but Sally was so struck by the lack of comfortable facilities for patients having chemotherapy at the Leicester Royal Infirmary she decided to raise money to make their stay in hospital more bearable.

Over the last decade, Sally has given £275,000 to the department to improve patient care.

She said: "I still don't think it has sunk in really. It was lovely but hasn't really sunk in at all. The actual evening was fantastic, to be able to go down there and do that."

Nominations for Pride of Britain Fundraiser of the Year 2022 close on 12 August.

Carol Vordaman, who hosts the Pride of Britain awards says: "We have so many people, crazy people in this country who fundraise all year round.

"It is such a vital part of who we are in Britain and it's always selfless you know. It's not about them - it's what they bring to other charities, to organisations and those are the people we want to be nominated."

This award is for an individual only, and the person you nominate must be aged 16 or over and be available to be filmed and have their story told on ITV regional news.

If you or your nominee is under the age of 18 please get permission from a parent or guardian before you nominate.

For all the terms and conditions and to nominate, click here.