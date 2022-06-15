The Midlands will reach scorching temperatures of up to 31 degrees on Friday, making the region hotter than Turkey and Jamaica.

Temperatures will comfortably sit in the mid 20s today and tomorrow, before we see a huge jump, potentially to over 30 degrees across the Midlands.

As we enjoy the hot weather, it's important to stay safe, as too much heat can lead to health problems.

Hot weather will hit the Midlands at the end of the week Credit: PA

What is a heatwave?

What defines a heatwave is different for every county in the UK. In the Midlands, a heatwave occurs when there is at least three consecutive days of 26 degrees.

In comparison, London needs at least three consecutive days of 28 degrees.

Areas in the North of England like Manchester and Yorkshire would need to reach 25 degrees for at least three consecutive days to have a heatwave.

Why is there a heatwave?

High pressure is continuing to build across most of the country, which is leading to a stable pattern of settled weather and homegrown heat.

Secondly, parts of Europe are experiencing their second heatwave of the year with temperatures in the hottest areas exceeding 42C.

Seville hit 40C last weekend and it is this scorching heat that will hit parts of France and travel northwards towards Britain.

Owing to climate change, the likelihood of this happening again is increasing, say experts.

What should you do during a heatwave?

Avoid drinking alcohol and instead drink plenty of water

Never leave children, pets or anyone else in a closed, parked vehicle

Apply suncream, and wear sunglasses and a hat to protect your skin

Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day

Should you go outside during a heatwave?

Stay indoors where possible, as your home will be cooler than outside

Close curtains in rooms that face the Sun, this will keep your house cooler

If you go outside, walk in the shade

Try to keep out of the Sun between 11am-3pm, which is the hottest part of the day

What are the dangers of heatwaves?

Don't go into open water like rivers or reservoirs to cool down

People who live alone, elderly people and those with underlying health conditions may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, so make sure to help them

How can I stay safe in a heatwave?

During the soaring temperatures, it's vital people drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, use sun cream.

And if you're thinking of getting the barbecue out, make sure food is cooked properly.

People are urged to avoid swimming in rivers and reservoirs to cool off. If you want to cool off, do so at a supervised pool, like those at a leisure centres.

Temperatures could reach up to 31 degrees in the Midlands Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Avoid going into rivers or reservoirs to cool off:

In hot weather, people may want to go into open water to cool off. But, there are many dangers of getting in a river or reservoir to cool off.

The shock of cold water can make swimming difficult and increase the difficulty in getting out of the water.

People can also get tangled in underwater obstacles that can't be seen from the surface and get stuck in strong currents.

If you do see someone struggling in the water, you should call 999 as soon as possible. Don't get in to the water to try and help someone, as you could get into trouble too.

If there is a lifebuoy or any form of floatable object nearby, attempt to throw this near to the person in distress so they are able to keep above the surface.