A police officer was "seriously assaulted" whilst on duty before the England game at Wolverhampton's Molineux stadium last night.

The officer, who West Midlands police say worked with their football unit, was knocked unconscious in the attack. He had been standing outside the ground's Stan Cullis stand at around 7:25 when the assault took place.

Police believe the officer was hit on the side of his head. He was later taken to hospital for treatment.

Four people aged between eighteen and twenty-one have been arrested and are still in custody.

Detective Inspector Kate Longbottom said, “We’ve spoken to some witnesses but potentially many more people were in the area and saw what happened or the offenders running off.

“We really need to speak to them as they could have important information; I would ask them to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“There was a good atmosphere in the build-up to the game, high spirits and lots of families enjoying the occasion. That’s what made this assault even more shocking as it appears to have been totally unprovoked.”

'Derby County unlikely to collapse' - Finance expert speaks out as Chris Kirchner bid pulled

David Venables claimed serial killer Fred West responsible for wife's murder in 1982, court hears

Jonny Bairstow century thriller leads England to second New Zealand Test win at Trent Bridge