Watch the RAF Falcons parachute team land at a primary school in Worcester

What was the stand out moment for you at school? Well, it probably wasn't the RAF Falcons parachuting team landing in the playground.

Today, pupils at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell saw the famous RAF Falcons parachute team land in their school grounds.

RAF Falcons parachuting Credit: RAF Falcons

A Puma helicopter also touched down, as part of the day dedicated to learning about science, technology, engineering and maths.

Every student and every member of staff was out on the school field to welcome both the parachutists and chopper.

But why land at this specific primary school?

RAF Falcons approaching the school Credit: RAF Falcons

Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell is built on the site of an old airfield used by the RAF in WW2 as a training facility.

Hollywood film star Clark Gable was co-pilot on board a US plane which crashed there in 1942.

Gable survived the crash and resumed his career as a leading film star after the war.

