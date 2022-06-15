Rail strike leads to six days of disruption for rail passengers across the Midlands
Some train operators in the Midlands are planning to strike next week in a dispute over pay and redundancies, causing huge disruptions to passengers.
Rail workers have warned it's set to be the biggest strike in a generation.
Staff at Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to walk out on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.
There will also be disruption on Wednesday 22, Friday 24 and Sunday 26.
Network Rail has said half of Britain's rail lines will be closed during the strike.
Which operators in the Midlands are intending to walk out?
Avanti West Coast
Chiltern Railways
Cross Country
East Midlands Railway
Great Western Railway
Greater Anglia
London Northwestern Railway
West Midlands Railway
Impact to Avanti West Coast trains:
There will be a limited service, with around a quarter of the normal timetable operating.
Trains will only run between 8am and 6pm.
The Stoke route will not run.
People will not be able to buy tickets for travel between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26, as Avanti West Coast has suspended them to "help reduce disruption and overcrowding".
Impact to Chiltern Railways passengers:
No trains will run north of Banbury or to Oxford between Tuesday and Saturday.
Services will be suspended on "most routes" on strike days due to "extremelylimited availability of staff".
Changes to CrossCountry next week:
Timetables are still being finalised but there will be a "significantly reducedservice" on strike days
Impact for East Midlands Railway:
Services will be reduced between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26.
On most routes there will only be one train per hour in each direction.
How Great Western Railway passengers will be impacted:
The operator says services will be "severely affected" between Tuesday 21 and Saturday 25, but timetables haven't yet been released.
Greater Anglia impacts:
During the days of strike action, Greater Anglia will not run any trains on regional routes.
Impact on London Northwestern Railway passengers:
Services on strike days will be "very limited".
They'll be one train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.
West Midlands Railway changes:
They'll be impact on strike days and on Wednesday and Friday.