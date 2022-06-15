Some train operators in the Midlands are planning to strike next week in a dispute over pay and redundancies, causing huge disruptions to passengers.

Rail workers have warned it's set to be the biggest strike in a generation.

Staff at Network Rail and 13 train operators are expected to walk out on Tuesday 21, Thursday 23 and Saturday 25 June.

There will also be disruption on Wednesday 22, Friday 24 and Sunday 26.

Network Rail has said half of Britain's rail lines will be closed during the strike.

Train operators across the Midlands are set to strike next week Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Which operators in the Midlands are intending to walk out?

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country

East Midlands Railway

Great Western Railway

Greater Anglia

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands Railway

Impact to Avanti West Coast trains:

There will be a limited service, with around a quarter of the normal timetable operating.

Trains will only run between 8am and 6pm.

The Stoke route will not run.

People will not be able to buy tickets for travel between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26, as Avanti West Coast has suspended them to "help reduce disruption and overcrowding".

West Midlands Railway staff are expected to walk out Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Archive/PA Images

Impact to Chiltern Railways passengers:

No trains will run north of Banbury or to Oxford between Tuesday and Saturday.

Services will be suspended on "most routes" on strike days due to "extremelylimited availability of staff".

Changes to CrossCountry next week:

Timetables are still being finalised but there will be a "significantly reducedservice" on strike days

Impact for East Midlands Railway:

Services will be reduced between Tuesday 21 and Sunday 26.

On most routes there will only be one train per hour in each direction.

Great Western Rail Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

How Great Western Railway passengers will be impacted:

The operator says services will be "severely affected" between Tuesday 21 and Saturday 25, but timetables haven't yet been released.

Greater Anglia impacts:

During the days of strike action, Greater Anglia will not run any trains on regional routes.

Impact on London Northwestern Railway passengers:

Services on strike days will be "very limited".

They'll be one train per hour between Birmingham New Street and Northampton.

West Midlands Railway changes: