Bomb disposal experts were called to the Muller yoghurt factory in Market Drayton in Shropshire when a suspicious package was found on the premises.

Late last night (June 15) a 100m cordon was put in place on the A53 and the nearby McDonald's restaurant was closed.The road was closed from the Muller roundabout to the Tern Hill roundabout and people were asked to avoid the area between around 10pm to 2.30am this morning.

ITV Central has contacted West Mercia Police to ask about the contents of the package but they are not yet able to say.