On Central Lobby in June, Alison Mackenzie hosts three Midlands politicians to debate the shrinking economy, after the UK's GDP reduced two months in a row.

The panel also discusses the aftermath of the confidence vote in the Prime Minister, after Boris Johnson's ethics advisor, Lord Geidt, resigned.

Alison's guests this month:

- Brendan Clarke-Smith MP - Bassetlaw (Conservative)

- Valerie Vaz MP - Walsall South (Labour)

- Zuffar Haq - Campaigner in Leicestershire (Liberal Democrat)

