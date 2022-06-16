Hundreds of balloons have mysteriously appeared overnight on the village green in Pelsall, Walsall, creating a huge surprise for children as they arrived at the school this morning.

Those behind the balloon flashmob were up until 2am this morning (16 June) blowing up 1,500 balloons, many with a tag inscribed with the message, 'Shine bright like a rainbow'

The finished display in the early hours of this morning Credit: Katie Crowe

Katie Crowe is one of those involved,

"We want to spread a little ray of sunshine for each and every child.

"Each balloon is tied to a stake, filled with air, and has a positive message.

"It has caused quite a stir in the local area with all the community videoing and taking photos.

"All the popped balloons will be made into a piece of artwork, they are also biodegradable on wooden sticks with natural twine.

"The only plastic is the keepsake note for the children."

Balloons as far as the eye can see Credit: Katie Crowe

It's to raise awareness of a local campaign to buy an outdoor classroom, for use by the nearby school and the community.

Those behind the project want children to be able to learn outside, surrounded by nature, and they've already planted a wild flower meadow.

They only have £2000 left to raise of a £18,000 total by 6 July.