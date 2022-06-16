Play Brightcove video

Nathan Walker's father and Gavin Rawson's brother spoke to ITV News Central outside of Leicester Crown Court

The father of a man who drowned in a toxic pig feed was about to become a Dad, his father said today.

Nathan Walker, who was 19, was expecting a baby with his partner. She gave birth less than three weeks after his death.

Along with Gavin Rawson, 35, Walker died whilst working at a food waste plant in Leicestershire after getting into difficulties whilst cleaning a tanker filled with semi-liquid pig feed.

The firm, Greenfeeds Ltd, was later found guilty of corporate manslaughter. Today the company was fined £2 million, whilst bosses received sentences ranging from thirteen years imprisonment to a one year suspended sentence.

Adrian Walker said "Nathan was expecting his first child with his partner when he died."

"His son was born fifteen days after his death."

"Nathan was so excited about becoming a Dad - he should of been here to see his son born."

"He should be here now."

It's believed Walker got into difficulties whilst cleaning the tanker, and was assisted by Rawson. His brother told reporters that Gavin had been known in the family as "Mr Chatterbox."

"Gavin was a kind, loving, and thoughtful person," he said.

"He was always having fun, and making people laugh. He was very popular, and loved. His character was unique, funny, and entertaining."

"We'd call him Mr Chatterbox."

Detective Constable says the two men had "their whole lives ahead of them."

After the conclusion of sentencing, Detective Constable Kirsty Iqbal, who investigated the case, described the two men as having died with "their whole lives ahead of them."

"They should have been looked after," she said.

"Instead, investigation showed that the system which was used to clean out the tankers at Greenfeeds Ltd was so fundamentally dangerous that fatally consequences were almost certain."

"Their deaths should never have been allowed to happen."

