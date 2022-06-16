Play Brightcove video

The Council Leader said contingency plans were in place at a meeting

Contingency plans are in place should rail strikes affect Birmingham transport during the Commonwealth Games.

Council leader Ian Ward has confirmed the plans, whilst also ruling out exemptions to the Clean Air Zone charge during next week's strikes. Should they go ahead, it's expected that more people will need to drive to work.

His comments came a meeting of Birmingham City Council where he was asked by the Leader of the Conservative Group Robert Alden about whether contingencies were in place for further strikes affecting access to Games venues.

Cllr Ward said he "would encourage all sides to get back around the table and come to a resolution. It is in nobody's interests to see disruption in the coming weeks and months including here.

"We've been talking to the Commonwealth Games Organising Committee and Transport for West Midlands and contingencies are being put in place for the possibility of strikes during the Games.

"If there is disruption on the railways we will do our best to put mitigating measures in place to ensure people can go to and from the city and Games venues."

Cllr Ian Ward (L) was asked about the clean air charge by Cllr Robert Alden (R) Credit: File

Cllr Alden also asked if "the leader [will] commit to waiving all Clean Air Zone Charges during those days of strike action to ensure commuters can still get to work?"

In response, Cllr Ward confirmed there would be no exemptions to the charge on the days of industrial action, nor would there be any exemptions during the Commonwealth Games.

"The Clean Air Zone has led to a 13 per cent improvement in air quality," he said. "It is not in the interests of anyone to disband the measures even on a temporary basis.

The Games do not start until July 28, but the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) has said its members on CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains and West Midlands Trains could strike in July over pay, conditions and job security.

More than 40,000 Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members from 13 train companies and Network Rail are set for industrial action on June 21, 23 and 25.

