Police have confirmed that a second man died at this year's Download Festival, which took place at Donington Park in Castle Donington.

ITV Central reported earlier this week that a man became ill during the Iron Maiden set around 9:30pm on Saturday, 11 June. The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital but later died.

His death is being treated as unexplained.Leicestershire Police say a second man also became ill at the festival last Saturday, shortly before 1pm.He was given emergency medical treatment at the scene before being transferred to an onsite medical centre. He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.Leicestershire Police say their inquiries are ongoing,

"The cause of the death of the man is currently being treated as unexplained. The cause of death is not believed to be suspicious at this time."

Police are now appealing for a witness who spoke to paramedics as they treated the first man reported to have fallen ill.

While they treated him, at 9.28pm on Saturday evening, a white man between 40-50-years-old, spoke to a paramedic providing information.

They would like to speak to him as a witness as they investigate what happened. The man is not suspected of any wrongdoing.

Detective Inspector Rob Arthur said:

“If you were this person please make contact with us. I must stress you are not in any trouble. We simply want to speak with you as a witness as you may be able to help us with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances regarding what has happened."