What next for Birmingham City Football Club?
Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini has told ITV News his takeover of Birmingham City will be completed within the next 7 days.
He confirmed that contracts have been exchanged.
If the deal goes through it will give Birmingham fans a long desired change of ownership.
But not everyone believes it is for the better.
Bassini did once serve a three-year ban from football.
Shabana Mahmood, the Labour MP for Ladywood told us why she is worried.
"I am concerned he has a track record that does not inspire confidence that this takeover is going to be in the best interests of Birmingham City football club", she explains.
"That is why I am calling on the government to take action and prevent this from going ahead. The club has faced a tremendous period of instability and real questions about its current ownership and I am concerned that this is not progress for the football club", she adds.
Bassini told us he will happily address Mahmood's concerns in person.
And he has reportedly said he will invest around £30 million in the club in the years ahead, if he is true to his word just maybe the Blues future could be brighter...