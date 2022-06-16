What next for Birmingham City Football Club?

Former Watford owner Laurence Bassini has told ITV News his takeover of Birmingham City will be completed within the next 7 days.

He confirmed that contracts have been exchanged.

If the deal goes through it will give Birmingham fans a long desired change of ownership.

But not everyone believes it is for the better.

Bassini did once serve a three-year ban from football.

Shabana Mahmood, the Labour MP for Ladywood told us why she is worried.

"I am concerned he has a track record that does not inspire confidence that this takeover is going to be in the best interests of Birmingham City football club", she explains.

"That is why I am calling on the government to take action and prevent this from going ahead. The club has faced a tremendous period of instability and real questions about its current ownership and I am concerned that this is not progress for the football club", she adds.

Will the Blues future be bright? Credit: PA

Bassini told us he will happily address Mahmood's concerns in person.

And he has reportedly said he will invest around £30 million in the club in the years ahead, if he is true to his word just maybe the Blues future could be brighter...