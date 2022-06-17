Play Brightcove video

ITV News Central Sports correspondent Steve Clamp meets Katie Healy.

A 24-year-old pro boxer from Wolverhampton is preparing for a shot at the women's super bantamweight world title in South Africa.

Katie Healy, a former kickboxing star who only has four professional bouts in the pro-boxing ring to her name, will face South African home fighter Matshidiso Mokebisi in the WBF Women's Super Bantamweight World Title fight on 8 July.

Mokebisi is a former world champion with 16 professional bouts under her belt, and has only lost one fight.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Healy said: "I've always been very strong mentally and it is a very isolating sport, even though you're going in there on your own, you know you've got people there behind you.

"Even though it's just me and (coach) Gav going over South Africa, everyone's coming there with me.

The fight follows Healy's impressive world title winning career in kickboxing. Credit: ITV News Central

"So, I kind of thrive of it like I say, I like being the away fighter sometimes it gives me that little bit of a kick to go there and prove myself."

The fight follows Healy's impressive world title-winning career in kickboxing.

Coach Gavin Burrows, who owns a boxing gym in Walsall, says they will be "up against it," but still thinks Katie will win.

He said: "She came into boxing as a three time kickboxing world champion - she's fought away from home in New York, winning one of her world titles in New York so she's no stranger to travelling and competing.

"When an opportunity comes knocking, you can't turn it down.

"She's more than ready, she's capable enough. But what she lacks in experience in the boxing, she makes up for it.

"She's more than ready and we're going to go out there and win

"This is the first time they've brought an international female over to South Africa for a world title.. so they're making a big deal of it.

We're up against it. We know we're up against it.. but i've watched her and I'm very very confident we're going to come away with a victory".

