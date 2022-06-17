Skip to content

Breaking News

Teenager, 16, rescued after falling off cliff edge at quarry in Leicestershire

Credit: BPM MEDIA

A 16-year-old girl has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge at a quarry in Leicestershire.

The girl, who was with her friend, was believed to have dropped around 10 metres down a cliff face.

According to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) she suffering from neck and leg pain.

Emergency crews were at the scene off Ingleberry Road in Shepshed, where a rescue operation was carried out.

A firefighter and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were lowered to the girl.

She was then lifted up using a basket stretcher.

LFRS have now left the scene and the girl is now in the care of EMAS.

A second firefighter was also sent to rescue her friend who has been confirmed as not injured.

There are a number of quarries in close proximity to Ingleberry Road, but no confirmation on where exactly the incident has happened.

More to follow

Man on mobility scooter killed in 'serious' collision with car
Two arrests after alleged assault on Derby County player's girlfriend