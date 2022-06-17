A 16-year-old girl has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge at a quarry in Leicestershire.

The girl, who was with her friend, was believed to have dropped around 10 metres down a cliff face.

According to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) she suffering from neck and leg pain.

Emergency crews were at the scene off Ingleberry Road in Shepshed, where a rescue operation was carried out.

A firefighter and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were lowered to the girl.

She was then lifted up using a basket stretcher.

LFRS have now left the scene and the girl is now in the care of EMAS.

A second firefighter was also sent to rescue her friend who has been confirmed as not injured.

There are a number of quarries in close proximity to Ingleberry Road, but no confirmation on where exactly the incident has happened.

More to follow