Breaking News
Teenager, 16, rescued after falling off cliff edge at quarry in Leicestershire
A 16-year-old girl has been rescued after falling off a cliff edge at a quarry in Leicestershire.
The girl, who was with her friend, was believed to have dropped around 10 metres down a cliff face.
According to Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) she suffering from neck and leg pain.
Emergency crews were at the scene off Ingleberry Road in Shepshed, where a rescue operation was carried out.
A firefighter and East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were lowered to the girl.
She was then lifted up using a basket stretcher.
LFRS have now left the scene and the girl is now in the care of EMAS.
A second firefighter was also sent to rescue her friend who has been confirmed as not injured.
There are a number of quarries in close proximity to Ingleberry Road, but no confirmation on where exactly the incident has happened.
More to follow