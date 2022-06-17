A man who was riding a mobility scooter has died after a collision with a car in Birmingham.

It happened in Alcester Road South, Kings Heath, near the junction with Livingstone Road, yesterday afternoon, June 16.

Paramedics gave advanced life support to the man who was in a critical condition, but nothing could be done to save him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two ambulances from West Midlands Ambulance Service as well as a MERIT trauma doctor and West Midlands Care Team attended the scene near Livingstone Road at 2.30pm.

A spokesman from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "On arrival crews discovered one patient, a man, from the mobility scooter.

"The man had suffered serious injuries in the incident and was found in a critical condition."

West Midlands Police said they attended the scene on Thursday.

In a statement yesterday, the force said: "We've been called to a serious collision involving a car and mobility scooter on Alcester Road South, near the junction with Livingstone Road, Brandwood, at just after 2.30pm today"