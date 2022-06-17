An RSPCA animal centre in the West Midlands is looking for a foster home for a cat with skin cancer to live out her remaining days.

Kitkat, who turned nine this week, has been at the charities Hillfield Animal home in Stretton, Burton upon Trent for nearly four months after her previous owner was no longer able to care for her.

The black and white cat is thought to have spent most of her life outside and had been exposed to the sun for long periods.

It resulted in cancerous growths which had developed on the tops of both her ears, which had to be treated and removed when she came into RSPCA care.

However, in recent weeks she has also developed a bald patch on her back - which a vet says is likely to be because of the cancer having had spread.

Kitkat who turned 9 this week has been at the charities Hillfield Animal home in Burton Upon Trent for nearly 4 months Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA says Kitkat's story highlights the need for people to take extra care to protect their pets during the current heatwave.

The charity advises the use of pet-safe sun cream on animal's ears as well as any other exposed areas if necessary.

RSPCA Administrator Cyan Hulland, said: “Despite her treatment and everything she’s been through, Kitkat has got a big personality and loves fuss and attention.

She'll happily sit on or next to you while you stroke her but will walk away when she wants to be left alone.

The black and white cat developed cancerous growth at the tops of her ears which then had to be treated and surgically removed Credit: RSPCA

"We’re applying sunscreen to her skin daily, particularly in this current hot spell, and we’d urge other pet owners to take similar precautions to avoid their pets becoming sunburnt.

“Everyone here is extremely fond of Kitkat; she’s a very special cat who is still enjoying life and we think receiving palliative care in a foster home, where she’ll be loved and adored for however long she has left, is going to be the best option for her."

Staff say that Kitkat would be fine in a family environment as she is good around young children. She may also be able to live with a friendly cat/s but not dogs.

Any ongoing treatment relating to her current condition will also be fully funded by the animal home.

