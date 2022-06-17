Two people have been arrested following an alleged assault in Nottingham city centre, days after a Derby County footballer's girlfriend was injured whilst on a night out.

On Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said that a 20-year-old woman and a man, 21, had been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Officer say the arrests were made in connection to the incident on Upper Parliament Street, at 2:08 on Sunday morning.

Louie Sibley, who first played for the Rams's under-8s team, shared an original police appeal after his girlfriend was "attacked several times"

He posted on Twitter on Sunday evening to say his partner Keeley Carter was left needing stitches after claiming she had been "attacked several times by a man and a woman".

The young midfielder shared a photo of the apparently bloodied victim and alleged the man had "knocked her out" after he "dragged her to the ground".

He also claimed that his girlfriend had been "slammed up the wall".

Chief Inspector Amy English, of Nottinghamshire Police, said, "Officers have been working hard to investigate the exact circumstances of what happened and to find those responsible.

“I am pleased to say we have now arrested two individuals in connection with the investigation and officers are today questioning them about the incident."