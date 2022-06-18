'Gunshots' heard in early hours in Sutton Coldfield

Police are investigating reports of 'gunshots' heard in the early hours of this morning (18/06) in Sutton Coldfield.

A police cordon is in place as motorists and pedestrians are being redirected from The Parade.

One man has reported being injured in the face but did not require hospital treatment.

Pictures show forensic officers investigating the scene behind the shops on Birmingham Road.

West Midlands Police said, "Road closures are in place in Sutton Coldfield while we investigate disorder on The Parade in the early hours of this morning.

"A member of the public reported hearing gunshots and officers arrived at the scene within minutes.

"We are speaking to witnesses and looking at CCTV of the area. One man reported being punched in the face however he did not require hospital treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

Car parks in the town centre have also re-opened.