'Leicester grit' saw Tigers to victory over Saracens in Premiership Rugby Final

"Tigers, Tigers, Tigers" was the roar that gushed across Twickenham as Leicester Tigers lifted the Gallagher Premiership Rugby final trophy.

Leicester edged past their North London Rivals Saracens with a last-gasp drop goal to seal the Tigers' 15-12 win.

The match was a fast-paced and frenetic encounter with loads of twists and turns.

Leicester came back from behind to score two tries, but with time ticking away, Saracens slowly crept back into the game with a series of scored penalty kicks.

With minutes to go, the scores were tied at 12-12, but substitute Burns stepped up to score a drop goal making it 15-12 and securing the win for the Tigers - their first since 2013.

Ecstatic fans leaving the ground at the end of the game said they were proud of their team and believed that Leicester "grit and determination" was the difference between the two sides.

Speaking outside the stadium after the match, Dawn Conway, 39, of Loughborough, said: "It was an amazing game. I thought they had lost it as it got to the end, but then we had the drop goal.

Dawn Conway

"What a way to win the title, it was just unbelievable.

"They just had that grit and determination. They didn't give up, they worked all through the match and to get that drop goal was just a great way to win the match.

"It's been great to be back at the stadium, with everything that's happened with Covid, its just so good to get everyone together again."

Jonathan and Alison Scoble, both 54, and also from Loughborough, were delighted with the victory.

Jonathan said: "What a great game. I thought Saracens might nick it at the end and I thought well that's life, but Tigers were fantastic. What a great day.

"This is of huge importance to the city. Tigers have come right back up.

"I'm proud to be from Leicester and proud to be a Tiger."

Jonathan and Alison Scoble

Alison said: "There was a lot of support for the Tigers today, it seemed more than the Saracens.

"A lot of the neutral supporters were cheering for the Tigers too."

Going into the semi-finals Leicester had finished top of the league on 94 points, with Saracens not far behind in second place on 87 points.

Both teams had overcome difficult opposition in their respective semi-finals.

Leicester came from behind to beat Northampton Saints 27 - 14 and Saracens had taken a 34 - 17 victory against Harlequins.

Richard was delighted with the result

Richard, 36, who was bedecked in a Tigers jersey after watch his team win, said: "It is just fantastic really, it was just a great game with a great atmosphere.

"It was nerve-racking during the last 20 minutes. The team had great discipline to win the match."