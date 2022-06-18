Thousands of Leicester Tigers fans are making their way to Twickenham for the Gallagher Premiership Rugby Final.

A win for the Tigers will see them crowned champions for the first time in nine years.

Standing in their way though is North London outfit Saracens who will be looking to keep the trophy in the capital.

With the match set to start at 3pm, fans from across Leicester, Leicestershire and other parts of the country are making their way to London for the big match.

Leicester captain Ellis Genge has described Saturday’s match as the biggest game of his career.

Genge, who has won 36 England caps and been part of a World Cup squad, will make his Tigers farewell at Twickenham before moving to Bristol.

The 27-year-old said: “It has been a lot of hard work and a lot of good people putting a lot of time in away from the scenes, outside working hours, to get us where we are.

“I made a pact a long time ago that I would never leave Tigers if they were in a dark hole."

Here at ITV News we have collected some of the best tweets as Tigers head to Twickenham.